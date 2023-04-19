AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Speed, agility and quickness are the foundation for any athlete in any sport.

Tascosa graduate and current Purdue running back King Doerue and his trainer, Trainance Posey Sr. are giving back to the community using that formula and plenty of sweat.

We’re learning about their upcoming Sweatbox Clinic, set for May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Middle School.

For more information, get in touch with King Doerue here, or Trainance Posey Sr. here.