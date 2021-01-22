SWAT Team investigates homicide on south Austin Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo SWAT Team is responding to an incident on the 100 block of S Austin Street, confirmed by station crew.

The area is blocked off, drivers are advised to take an alternate route.







This story will be updated as more information is released.

UPDATE: According to APD Sgt. Carla Burr, the APD SWAT team is assisting the APD Homicide Unit with a search warrant related to a recent homicide. SWAT Officers on the scene told station crew that the warrants, carried out in two homes on the block, are related the incident that occurred on Tuesday.