SWAT officers called in to assist with arrest at the 1200 block of South Bowie

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD reports that SWAT officers were called in to assist with the arrest of a wanted man this evening at a home in the 1200 block of South Bowie.

According to APD, SWAT officers were brought in and put on civil stand-by after a man wanted for parole violations was in the home.

APD said they believed he was possibly a threat to officers.

The area was blocked, and officers were able to arrest him peacefully.