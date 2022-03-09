AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) – S.W.A.T. arrested two people last night due to an alleged carjacking.

According to A.P.D., officers responded to a possible road rage incident that turned into a car-jacking at around 3:45 pm Tuesday.

Police located the stolen car at a home on the corner of 9th and Parker in Amarillo.

Police attempted to arrest two suspects, one male, and one female. The SWAT team was called, and they took the suspects into custody without incident before midnight.

We will update you with more details as they become available.