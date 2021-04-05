SW 81st Ave at both Coulter and Loop 335 blocked due to a gas leak

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is currently blocking entry to Southwest 81st Ave. at both Coulter and Loop 335 due to a large gas leak.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office a construction crew damaged a 6″ high pressure gas line and Randall County Fire immediately responded and requested traffic control in the area.

The RCSO said there is no danger to nearby homes, and evacuations are not necessary at this time.

The RCSO said Atmos Energy crews are on scene. Their heavy equipment arrived at 5:30 p.m., which will allow the crews to dig into the ground and locate and repair the leak. Fire officials do not currently have an estimate for how long SW 81st Avenue between Coulter and Loop 335 will be closed.



The RCSO said please avoid the area to allow utility crews the space they need to repair the leak.