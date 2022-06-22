AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a “serious” traffic accident in the 1500 block of SW 46th. As of 6:40 a.m., 46th was closed between Parker and Cline.

“Drivers have already driven through police barricades making it very dangerous for officers and drivers,” said the department in its announcement regarding the accident, “Please avoid the area and pay attention. Slow down and find alternative routes until this accident is cleared.”

This story is developing.