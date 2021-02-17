SW 10th Ave. from Jackson Street to Monroe Street closed for repair of water main

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced the COA Utilities Department is closing SW 10th Ave. from Jackson Street to Monroe Street for repair of a water main.

The City said customers affected by the main break include the addresses of 902 to 1006 of S. Jackson St. and 901 to 1009 S. Monroe St.

This area will remain closed for six to eight hours while repairs are made, according to the City.

The street will be reopened to one-lane in each direction after repairs are completed.