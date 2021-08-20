Deputies vehicle ran off road during suspect pursuit in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deputies attempted to make a routine traffic stop when the vehicle fled and another vehicle associated with the suspect hit the deputies marked patrol vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 19, according to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said that Deputies stopped a white Toyota Rav-4 bearing California License Plate #8SNS404, suspected of being involved in criminal activities on I-40 Eastbound at mile 60. According to the office, the vehicle exited W IH 40 at Hope Road and began to flee from deputies.



white Toyota Rav-4

During the pursuit, officer said another vehicle associated with the suspect, hit the marked patrol car in its rear quarter panel, forcing if off the road and into the median. This vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was later identified as a white Infiniti QX30 bearing Florida License Plate #QCQY38. The car is missing its black grille and silver Infinity Logo, the office stated.



white Infiniti QX30

Both suspects vehicles continued eastbound, while the patrol vehicle was not able to continue the pursuit, the office said. Both deputies and the Potter County K-9 were uninjured, while the marked patrol vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Officer describe the driver of the Rav-4 as a white male, slim build, fair complexion with a tattoo on the left side of his neck behind his left ear, while the driver of the QX30 does not have a description available.

According to the office, both drivers are charge with 3 counts of of Aggravated Assault against Public Servant and Evading Arrest/Search/Seizure w/ Motor Vehicle.