Suspect wanted after Clovis shooting hospitalizes teenager

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis Police Department asked community members for information regarding a Sunday shooting that hospitalized a teenager.

According to the police department, on Jan. 16 at around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to respond to the 1200 block of Mora Street. Inside the home, officers said they found a 17-year-old girl lying on a couch with a single gunshot wound to her abdomen.

After the scene was secured by the police and fire departments, officers said that the victim was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Texas for further care.

According to the police report, the victim and other witnesses told investigators that the victim had been in the driveway of the home when a black SUV – possibly a GMC Yukon – drove past and began shooting.

The investigation was noted by police as ongoing, and no suspect had yet been identified on Monday morning. The Clovis Police Department asked that any with information about the shooting call 575-769-1921. The department also asked the community to remember that information can be given anonymously using the Tip411 program.