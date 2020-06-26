Suspect refusing to exit apartment for APD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A suspect today at the Georgia Villas #1 is refused to exit an apartment for The Amarillo Police Department.

According to Corporal Jeb Hilton with the APD, the subject was at the apartment complex at 3001 SW 58TH.

According to APD, officers attempted to serve two felony warrants on an 18-year-old female at the apartment complex, and the female opened the door and pointed a firearm at the officers and then closed the door.

During the incident, officers had Danny as well as 58th St. blocked off and asked anyone in the area of the apartment complex to stay inside until the incident had ended.

APD said officers tried to get the female to come out of the apartment, but she refused. The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team was then called to help in the situation.

At 4:10 PM, the female exited the residence and attempted to run to a nearby vehicle. The female was taken into custody by members of the Amarillo Police Department SWAT team, according to the APD.

APD said no injuries have been reported from the incident, and the name of the suspect will be released once she has been booked into jail.

