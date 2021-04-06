UPDATE: Suspect at large in Chevrolet S10 pickup, Sanford-Fritch Elementary locked down

UPDATE: Sanford-Fritch ISD has announced that the suspect at large after a shooting in Borger is driving a brown or tan Chevrolet S10 pickup. The elementary school has been locked down, due to the District saying the suspect has “an association with someone on Hoyne near the elementary.”

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Borger Police Department has reported that a suspect is at large, and two victims are in the hospital, after a shooting at 2nd and Bryan streets.

Said the Borger Police Department, “This was a targeted incident, this is NOT an active shooter situation. We have notified area medical facilities and Borger High School due to the proximity of this incident. Again there is no known threat to any of those locations but they were notified out of an abundance of caution.”