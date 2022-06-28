CLOVIS, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports one suspect has been arrested, Tuesday, in connection with two bank robberies that occurred in Clovis.

According to the Clovis Police Department, this month, two bank robberies occurred one on June 17 and another on June 27, and during the robberies, police said they gathered multiple statements and security video that led police to identify a black SUV that was alleged to have been driven by the suspect.

Police said on Tuesday that officers saw a black SUV that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at 1500 Mitchell. Officers said the SUV pulled into an Allsups and a man who matched the description of the suspect exited the vehicle. Police made contact with him and he attempted to flee, according to police, and was apprehended shortly after.

Police identified the suspect as James Robinson, 50, and found an ounce of suspected meth on him. Police said they obtained a search warrant for Robinson’s vehicle and say they found clothes that matched the bank robbery suspect at US Bank.

The Clovis Police Department said the investigation is ongoing as officers continue to search for evidence.

Robinson has been charged with two counts of Robbery, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, along with resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer.