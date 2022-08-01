AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend.

The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder warrant and booked in Potter County.

As noted in previous reports, Hernandez was identified as a suspect in connection to the death of Montenegro in a shooting in the 700 block of South Ross Street on Saturday evening. While the Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team searched Hernandez’s home, he was not found at the time.