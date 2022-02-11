AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo police arrested a man on Friday who fled the scene after police stopped his vehicle.

According to APD, on Feb. 11 at 11:27 a.m., police stopped a vehicle at I-40 and Mirror Street. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be wanted, refused to stop and fled from officers throughout Amarillo.

Police detailed that Cayetano Vela Medrano, 29, exited the vehicle and ran on foot at southeast 6th Avenue and Roberts Street. Medrano was taken into custody and arrested for a “Parole Violation” at 12:41 p.m. and according to APD, he was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.