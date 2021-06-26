Survivor’s Northwest Texas Tribe hosts ride to benefit Another Chance House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Survivor’s Northwest Texas Tribe pounded the pavement today at their 2nd Annual Ride to Benefit Another Chance House, which is a program that helps homeless men recover from the causes and effects of homelessness.
The route included Palo Duro Canyon and ended at ACH, where participants enjoyed BBQ cooked by ACH residents, past and present.
“We are honored that the Survivors have chosen to support our guys at ACH,” said ACH Executive Director Steve Smart. “It means a lot to the residents to know that there are many in the community who are rooting for their success.”
All proceeds from the event benefitted ACH.
