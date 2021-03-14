Surveying tornado damage at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After Saturday’s severe weather, many people in our area are still trying to pick up the pieces.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said two National Weather Service survey crews investigated damage Sunday in Randall and Donley counties.

So far, they can confirm at least one tornado touched the ground in Randall County which resulted in property damage.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park was closed Sunday as the park assessed damage and began repairs.

Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis said in a statement, “although there is substantial property damage in the area, we are incredibly blessed that no one was injured or killed in this storm.”

Mel Smith, owner of the Palo Duro Zipline Adventure Park said thanks to weather alerts, people were able to seek shelter.

“I got the notifications the same way as a lot of people, by listening to their phone and that helped out tremendously,” said Smith.

Smith said they will reopen Monday to start spring break.

He said they are still surveying damage for RV section of the adventure park.

“It was very upsetting. A lot of these people sustained significant damage. They’re full-time, they live in their RVs, they travel and they go on experiences,” added Smith.

National Weather Service meteorologists expect their survey of the area may take more than one day. Once it is complete, they will release a public report.

National Weather Service surveillance will help determine the number of tornadoes that touched down, the path of the tornado, the rating of the tornado based on the ef scale, the estimated dollar amount of damage, and straight-line wind damage versus tornado damage.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park will reopen for day use on Monday.