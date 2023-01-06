AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Texas Tech University, Robin Carlson has joined the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an Assistant Professor of Practice to share her knowledge and skills with students.

“I have always enjoyed interacting with veterinary students,” Carlson said. “I feel very honored to be able to contribute to the education of future veterinarians.”

Carlson, according to officials with Texas Tech, began her career as a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse for 10 years then she discovered veterinary medicine and has been in the field for 25 years.

Officials detailed that Carlson will provide students with professional skills and incorporate realistic clinical situations to help her students gain important surgical techniques.

“Sharing expertise with our RaiderVet students is so important,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Dr. Carlson developed and honed her expertise through dedication and years of real-world experience. She gets and lives our purpose of serving the needs of rural and regional communities. We are so fortunate that Dr. Carlson is part of our team.”

After starting a dairy farm in Iowa with her husband, Carlson moved to Texas in 2009 and opened Bushland Small Animal Veterinary Clinic. Officials noted that Carlson will still be available to assist the needs of animals around Amarillo.

“I somehow knew Dr. Carlson in the past – a moment of déjà vu when we first met,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “She became a clinical partner with our community-based clinical year program first, and then we had an opportunity for her to join us in a growing role with our clinical and professional skills program.”

You can learn more about Robin Carlson on the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine website.