AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Memorial Day, marked on the last Monday in May, was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1968 and is currently known as an unofficial beginning to summer. Further, it’s an opportunity for a three-day weekend, at times marked with parades and other special events.

However, Memorial Day at its core is meant to honor those who have given their lives in the US armed services. With that in mind, there are a number of ways that residents across the Texas Panhandle can assist the region’s veterans – both those that have been lost and those still living in the community.

The Missing in America Project

As described by its Texas Panhandle representative, Joel Carver, the Missing in America Project’s mission is to find, identify, and intern the unclaimed cremains of forgotten American veterans.

The project hosts a ceremony once a year in Amarillo to honor unclaimed veterans, the most recent ceremony having been hosted on April 7 at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center. According to Carver, the ceremony is hosted once a year because the research involved in identifying the unclaimed veterans takes significant time to complete.

The Missing in America Project is always looking for volunteers to assist in research, said Carver. Further, noted on its website, the project is searching for those who would like to join as volunteers or supporters.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial

According to its resources page, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial is partnered with Combined Arms, a not-for-profit agency focused on referring veterans and their family members to needed services across Texas. Those services range in covering employment, housing, financial assistance, reintegration, transportation, counseling, general information, and others.

According to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, its navigators have been trained to connect veterans and families with community resources and can be reached at the Veteran Referral Coordination Center at 350-8387.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial also hosts a number of events each year, as well as an education center, related to supporting and honoring veterans and their families. The War Memorial accepts donations through its website.

Panhandle Community Services

Texas Panhandle Community Services offers a number of resources for many residents but has focused its Restoring America’s Heroes Project on veterans and their surviving spouses. The project, as described on its website, is aimed to provide funds to help veterans and their surviving spouses with home renovations including updates for weatherization, accessibility, and livability.

The updates and repairs, according to the organization, could include many projects such as weather stripping, repairing HVAC systems, refrigerator repair or replacement, electrical upgrades, modification and repairs to walkways or ramps, and more.

Those wishing to apply for the program, and those who wish to donate to the Panhandle Community Services, can do so here.

Texas Panhandle Centers

Texas Panhandle Centers, according to its published information, offers a Veterans Services Program aimed at coordinating services for veterans in the region. The program also aims to establish and enhance the availability of veteran peer-to-peer counseling, support services, and connections to community partners.

The services involved in the program, according to the website, include transportation to and from peer support groups in Amarillo and Canyon, as well as training for veterans and family members who want to volunteer and lead their own peer support groups.

More information on the program, as well as how to volunteer, can be found on the Texas Panhandle Centers website.

Family Support Services of Amarillo

The Family Support Services of Amarillo described its Veterans Resource Center (VRC) as a veteran-staffed drop-in facility aiming to give veterans, family members, and surviving spouses with “the opportunity to make their lives better.”

According to the Family Support Services, it is partnered with other local organizations focused on aiding veterans and their family members including Socks for Soldiers, VetStar, Texas Workforce Solutions, West Texas Legal Aid, Texas Panhandle Centers, Panhandle Honor Flight, the Amarillo VA, and many others.

The needs of veterans and their families that can be covered through help with the VRC, according to Family Support Services, can include assistance for homeless and at-risk veterans, benefits assistance, employment assistance, equine therapy, counseling, life skills training, claims networking, and peer support groups, among others.

More information on the VRC, as well as ways to donate to the Family Support Services of Amarillo, can be found here.

The Texas Veterans Commission

The Texas Veterans Commission hosts a Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) supported primarily by donations, according to its resource page. The fund is used, according to the commission, to provide services and assistance to Texas veterans, their families, and their surviving spouses.

The fund can be accessed by veteran-serving organizations supported by grant funding throughout the state, according to published information. The grants made through the fund are used to support organizations that assist with veteran therapy, acute and chronic needs that contribute to homelessness, home repairs for disability accessibility, rehabilitation, community-tailored assistance, and more.

A list of ways to contribute to the FVA can be found on the Texas Veterans Commission website.