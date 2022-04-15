AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Easter approaches and people get ready for those Easter dinners, certain things may be harder to find than others.

Regional Vice President of Operations for The United Family, Paul Evans said they have been seeing some supply chain issues.

“Whether it be labor on the part of the manufacturer or whether it be product packaging or other things of that nature,” said Evans.

But he said going into Easter, the stores are going to be okay. Evans added there may be some items customers are looking for in a particular brand, but he said they will have something else to offer if that brand is not available.

He said right now certain items are hard to find due to ingredients and packaging.

“Right our pastas are really hard to get, that contains the starch, so it’s hard to get the pastas. Other areas are dealing with specialty milks and things of that nature that are packaging supply issues, so those are some of the items that we are short on,” said Evans.

Evans just asks customers to be patient as they get you items that you need.

“We’re trying to take care of you, whether it’s taking care of you as a guest or just getting you taken care of with products with things you need for your easter family meal,” said Evans.

Evans said Friday and Saturday, United will see strong traffic with people trying to get items for Easter.

Just a heads up for you last-minute shoppers United Supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday.

And according to NBC News, Passover foods are rising in price due to inflation and supply chain issues with wholesale prices for poultry, meat, and salmon up by 20% to 25% as Jewish people nationwide prepare for the holiday to begin Friday.