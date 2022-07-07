AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2020, Superior HealthPlan has donated more than $300,000 to help community-based organizations establish hygiene closets to help those in need, including $25,000 in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas.

According to Superior, they began the initiative in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and partnered with six organizations, and would expand the program in 2021. To date, Superior has provided funding to more than 70 organizations and schools statewide, including the following in 2022 in and around Amarillo and Lubbock:

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

Lubbock Impact, Inc.

Panhandle Community Services

Panhandle Independent Living Center

Andrea Cruce, community relations and outreach manager at Superior HealthPlan said this was a bright spot that came out of the pandemic.

“We just thought this was something that would be something that would be a need during the pandemic, we would donate the funds and that would be the end of it and then when we got to the end of the year, was like ‘ this was huge, this made such an impact to the community we serve, is there a way we can continue it?'” said Cruce.

Christy Hilbert, communications director at Panhandle Community Services, one of those organizations that partnered with Superior HealthPlan said the products in the closet are things not covered by SNAP or Food Stamps.

“So, its items like feminine products, dishwashing liquid, soap, shampoo, its things that are typically you would not be able to receive on those benefits,” said Hilbert.

Hilbert added that Panhandle Community Services has two hygiene closets, one in Amarillo and one in Dumas, and said receiving items from the closets is very simple.

“When families are in need, they just have to come in and fill out a form and they choose five items of what they would like. And then we have a staff member that will fulfill that for them,” said Hilbert.

Cruce said they see a certain need for particular items at the closets.

“So, what we found is that a lot of individuals need help getting feminine hygiene products, it’s just something a lot of folks don’t think about or provided through other organizations. Also if you have several kids, also we know they may go through the shampoo and conditioner really quick or make sure they have deodorant. Just those basic needs,” said Cruce.

Panhandle Community Services’ Amarillo hygiene closet will be open monthly on the last Tuesday of the month and the Dumas closet will be open monthly on the second Wednesday of each month.

If you would like to make a donation to Panhandle Community Services, you can find that link here or find locations to hygiene closets throughout the area, you can follow this link.