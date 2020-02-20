‘Super Reeve’ winning his battle with childhood cancer, alongside his faith-filled family

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four-year-old Reeve Melugin has been fighting against his cancer diagnosis for two-and-a-half years.

You might know him as “Super Reeve,” the superhero who is beating his acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His prognosis now is good, but the journey has been long and hard for little Reeve and his family.

Reeve was diagnosed just before his second birthday. He had been sick for a while, and could not seem to recover.

Reeve in the hospital

“Our pediatrician had tears in her eyes and so we knew that something serious was wrong,” said Brenna Melugin, Reeve’s mom, “and at that point in time, she said, ‘I think your son has cancer.'”

Jordan and Brenna Melugin thought they would lose their only son at two years old. Fortunately, that was not the case.

“He was our encourager on days that we didn’t feel like we could get up and go on,” Brenna said. “But those little brown eyes looked up at you and he was ready to go for the day.”

It was then that sick, little Reeve became a superhero, ‘Super Reeve.’

“It’s funny to me that that was the hardest time in our lives, but looking back, there are actually very sweet memories,” said Jordan.

Isla, Mazie, and Reeve.

“You know in the mornings when we didn’t feel like getting out of bed or can we go on another day, you wake up and this little bald-headed little boy would run into the room and it’s like, if he can get up and go and continue with life, like, why can’t we?” Brenna added.

Reeve’s twin sister, Isla, and his older sister, Mazie, knew Reeve’s time in the hospital was difficult—but now, they can enjoy playing with their brother.

Isla said she was, “So happy that his cancer’s gone.”

“I felt sad when Reeve had cancer,” Mazie said. “I thought he was going to die and then now I feel so happy that he doesn’t have cancer anymore.”

Once Reeve finishes this year of treatment, he will be done.

“He still has to go the hospital about once every three months for anesthesia, and chemo and then he also has chemo into his port once a month,” Brenna said.

The Melugin’s attribute Reeve’s healing to their faith in God.

“God helped him feel better,” 4-year-old Isla gushed.

“I know that no matter what happens in our life, in death, and in life, that God is still good,” Jordan said.

They are also thankful for the love of the High Plains community.

“We’ve said if it were any other place but here we can’t imagine, you know, not having the friends, the support group because besides our Lord Jesus Christ carrying us through, we couldn’t have made it without this community,” Brenna said.

Super Reeve has been a champion through it all. He has been a football captain, fire chief for a day, and even a co-pilot. Now, he is just enjoying being a little boy.

Reeve playing baseball. His dad, Jordan, will coach his team.

“To see him be able to do things that little boys do, that normal boys do, to run, to play ball, to jump, to holler, it’s pure joy,” said Brenna.

Reeve is playing baseball again this season, and his dad will coach the team.

“When I see him in his element, it brings me so much joy and it makes me just so happy to be his dad,” said Jordan.

Now, Reeve has a lot of life to look forward to, and his family is enjoying every second.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Reeve said a horse-racing jockey, so here’s hoping he doesn’t grow to be TOO big and strong.

