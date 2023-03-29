CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For 7-year-old Isla “Super Isla” Melugin, there are good and bad days as she fights leukemia. But a room makeover was just what the doctor ordered.

Isla was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in June of 2022, a year-and-a-half after her twin brother Reeve rang the cancer bell, signifying the end of his treatment.

Courtesy: Brenna Melugin

Her parents, Jordan and Brenna Melugin, said Isla has handled the first six months of treatment well and she is now in what they call the maintenance phase. Brenna said that is a victory in itself.

“As far as chemo goes, she doesn’t have to be in the hospital near as often. Chemo tends to spaced out, be less intense, her counts tend to be better,” Brenna said. “So she tends to feel better and not be as sick as often. So this is a phase that anybody that’s been through leukemia looks forward to.”

Last week, Isla received a sweet surprise to help lift her spirits.

A new nonprofit, Special Spaces Amarillo, gave her a room refresh—complete with purple walls, pink accents, and even a unicorn here and there.

Isla walked in with her brother, her older sister Mazie, and her parents behind her, all seeing it for the first time together.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Like, whoa! I was surprised,” Isla said with a big smile when asked about her reaction.

Mazie, Brenna, Isla, Reeve, and Jordan Melugin pose with the Special Spaces Amarillo sign in Isla’s newly redecorated room.

This is Special Spaces Amarillo’s third room refresh so far. Executive Director Carol McKinney said they are working in Amarillo, Canyon, and Bushland and would like to expand.

“The reason we do this, first of all, is well, there’s no one here that does this. We also wanted to bring some joy to these kids who, you know, they’re going through a hard time. They have to spend a lot of time in their room sometimes or sometimes even in the bed and we just wanted them to have a happy place,” said McKinney. “And also, we have kind of researched it and your environment affects your mental health and your mental health affects your physical health.”

When asked how it felt to see Isla’s reaction, executive assistant Tracey Wingo said, “Priceless. The smile just wouldn’t quit.”

The Melugins said they are thankful for the organization and the community for chipping in. Brenna said within 24 hours of Special Spaces posting Isla’s wish list, everything had already been purchased.

“You know, as parents, you would give your life for your own child. But to see other people sacrifice for your children is just, you just can’t wrap your brain around it,” said Brenna. “Sometimes you just don’t have words to go and tell people, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you just doesn’t do it justice. It just, it’s amazing.”

Courtesy: Brenna Melugin

The reason the Melugins say they have stayed in the Texas Panhandle is the people.

“Knowing that there’s just a such a large group of people that really do care about Isla but also our family and what we’ve gone through, that people would give up their own personal time to donate their own money to help refresh, remake her room and seeing the joy on her face from that is just such a reward and such a blessing for us,” Jordan said.

The Melugin family has been through a lot in the past several years. Not only are they now helping their second child through cancer treatment, but Jordan also lost his dad in September of 2021.

A framed portrait of Jordan’s dad is included in Isla’s newly redecorated room.

Jordan and Brenna say their faith in God and keeping perspective are getting them through it all.

“We’ve had to make decisions to choose to be thankful, regardless of our circumstances. Because I mean, we can just look around us and we have three beautiful children. We have so much to be thankful for,” said Jordan.

Isla still has nearly 18 months of treatment ahead of her but her light still shines as bright as ever.

She signed out with a message to give hope to others, saying: “All the kids out there, I just want to let you know that what you’re going through, you’re going to be okay. Just like if you lose your hair, you’re still beautiful and pretty and handsome and it will always grow back like mine. Even if you’re going through rough times, Jesus is always going to be with you.”

To volunteer or donate to Special Spaces Amarillo, click here.