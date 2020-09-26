Sunshine for Charlotte Virtual 5K registration now open

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many things look different in the pandemic, including 5K’s. There is one coming up that’s virtual, and for a good cause.

Stephanie and Joe Price are putting together the Sunshine for Charlotte Virtual 5K.

The 5K is in honor of their newborn baby, who passed only twelve days after she was born.

Their baby Charlotte had a heart defect and kidney failure, and the event will benefit the march of dimes, which aims to stop infant mortality and prematurity.

Registration for the 5K is open now and will be until Friday, Oct. 2, at noon. The virtual 5K will be held on Oct. 25.

Those wanting to sign up can do so by clicking here.

