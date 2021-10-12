Sunshine for Charlotte 5K registration ends Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sunshine For Charlotte 2021 committee announced the deadline for registration in the 2021 Sunshine for Charlotte Fun 5K is this Friday, Oct 15.

The SFC Committee said the event can be done in person or virtually and entrants into the event receive a commemorative medal, t-shirt, Sunshine for Charlotte card, and a letter from the race organizers.

The event benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The race is in memory of Charlotte Price, who died in the hospital from complications after being born prematurely. The family stayed with the Ronald McDonald House as they battled her illness and they are now looking to give back to help more families with children who have severe illnesses.

Registration information can be found at this link.