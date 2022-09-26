AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The last day to register for the Sunshine for Charlotte 5K is Oct. 10 with the event happening on Oct. 22.

The 2022 Sunshine for Charlotte Fun 5K will benefit the Ronald McDonald House and can be done virtually or in person.

“Challenge your family or friends to a quick 5K or walk at your own pace or do it on your own or even stay in bed. Thanks for helping us reach our goal! We are going to fund 365 nights of stay for families in Room 10 the Charlotte Leighann Price Room! We have raised almost $40,000 won’t you help us reach our goal?” stated a news release from event officials.

The event is held in memory of Charlotte Leighann Price. Registration information for the event can be found here.