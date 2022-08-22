AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Sunshine for Charlotte announced that the annual ‘Sunshine for Charlotte 5K Fun Run” will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Medi-Park.

Officials stated that the walk is in memory of Charlotte Leighann Price. The event will benefit the Ronald McDonald house.

According to the Sunshine for Charlotte website, there are multiple events for in-person, and virtual runners. There is a stay-in-bed option for people who want to donate and not run.

Event details and pricing include:

Stay in Bed Friday, October, 21 at 11:59 p.m. Field Limit: 50 Price: $35

Virtual Runner Anytime and anywhere Field limit: 50 Price: $45

In-Person Runner Saturday, October 22 at 9 a.m. Field Limit: 200 Price: $55



The website stated that the online registration deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

For more information, or to register, visit the Sunshine for Charlotte 5K website.