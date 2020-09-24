Sunshine for Charlotte 5-K registration open

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The virtual Five-K, Sunshine for Charlotte, was created by Stephanie and Joe Price in honor of their newborn baby who passed only twelve days after birth.

The race on Oct. 25 will benefit the March of Dimes, which aims to stop infant mortality and prematurity. Registration is currently open.

Information and registration forms can be found here. This story will continue on myhighplains.com as it develops.

More from MyHighPlains.com: