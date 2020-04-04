Sunray class of 2020 honors medical workers with heartwarming Facebook post

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Sunray High School’s class of 2020 got together—from a safe distance—to take a photo thanking the medical field workers that are risking their lives to save others during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post shared by Rylee Debord, you can see the Sunray seniors from a birds-eye view, thanks to a drone image. The seniors are shown holding out their arms in as they form heart shape while wearing yellow, a color that has symbolized hope and positivity during this pandemic. You can see that Facebook post here.

The post read, “Yesterday Sunray’s class of 2020 got together to take a picture in the shape of a heart in honor of those medical field workers that are working hard to help us during this pandemic! We appreciate everything y’all do! We can get through this together!”

