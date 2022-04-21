AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement recently released details regarding the upcoming Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in Austin, an event that aims to honor officers who have died in the line of duty, including an officer from Sunray.
According to a news release, this year’s event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 1 on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol, located at 1100 Congress Ave. in Austin. The event will begin with a law enforcement procession along Congress Ave. at 6 p.m. which will lead to the south entrance of the Capitol grounds. The ceremony will take place at the Memorial Monument and will conclude with a candlelight vigil.
During the event, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will speak, presenting medals and resolutions to the surviving family members of the officers being honored. According to the release, some of the officers being honored include Patrick Sloan with the Sunray Police Department as well as Sergeant Joshua Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Other law enforcement officials from around the state, elected officials as well as friends and families of the officers being honored, are expected to be in attendance for the event. The other officers being honored during the ceremony include:
- K9 Patrol Officer Jose Humberto Meza, Burnet Police Dept
- Deputy Timothy P. De La Fuente, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office
- Corrections Officer V Thomas Adedayo Ogungbire, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Sergeant Dale E. Multer, Travis County Constables Office – Precinct 5
- Juvenile Corrections Officer Sean Rahina Wilson, Texas Juvenile Justice Dept
- Parole Officer IV Joseph William Lange, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Corrections Officer V Kenneth Wayne Harbin, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Lieutenant Bobby Almager, Corpus Christi International Airport Public Safety Division
- Border Patrol Agent Enrique J. Rositas Jr., US Customs and Border Protection
- Border Patrol Agent Roel De La Fuente, US Customs and Border Protection
- Border Patrol Agent Agustin Aguilar Jr., US Customs and Border Protection
- Corrections Officer V Eric T. Johnson, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Border Patrol Agent Marco A. Gonzales, US Customs and Border Protection
- Corrections Officer IV Lebouath Boua, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Corrections Officer V Elizabeth Jones, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Corrections Officer V Herbert J. Garcia, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Officer Lucas G. Saucedo, US Customs and Border Protection
- Police Officer Jorge Cabrera, Mission Police Dept
- Corporal Charles Edward Holt III, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office
- Corrections Officer Susan A. Roberts, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Sheriff Christopher A. “Koogle” Smith, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office
- Police Officer Jose Antonio “Tony” Buso Sr., Alamo Colleges Police Dept.
- Corrections Officer Donald E. Parker, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Police Recruit Andrew P. Sockwell, Plano Police Dept
- Officer Domingo Jasso III, US Customs and Border Protection
- Corrections Officer Rodrick Rodgers, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Air Interdiction Agent Christopher Doyle Carney, US CBP-Air & Marine Operations
- Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal Jr., Houston Police Dept
- Detention Officer Joseph Quillen, Collin County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Jose A. Santana, US Customs and Border Protection
- Officer Richard Rios, US Customs and Border Protection
- Corrections Officer V Timothy Beggs, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Officer Andrew R. Bouchard, US Customs and Border Protection
- Security Control Specialist Jerry Jones, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office
- Sergeant David Lynn Schmidt, Seagoville Police Dept
- Corrections Officer V Phillp Holbert, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Parole Officer I Brenda LaFaso, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Officer Troy Allen Adkins, US Customs and Border Protection
- Sergeant Randall L. Sims, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Lieutenant Treva Preston, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Special Agent Robert Allan Mayer, Jr., US Customs and Border Protection
- Police Officer Mitchell Aaron Penton, Dallas Police Dept
- Major Esteban Ramirez, Bell County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Carlos C. Mendoza, US Customs and Border Protection
- Corrections Officer Luis Arturo Hernandez, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice
- Trooper Chad Walker, Texas Dept of Public Safety
- Border Patrol Agent Freddie Vasquez, US Customs and Border Protection
- Sergeant Stephen George Jones, Concho County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Sheriff Samuel Alexander Leonard, Concho County Sheriff’s Office
- Border Patrol Agent Juan Manuel Urrutia, US Customs and Border Protection
- Border Patrol Agent Edgardo Acosta-Feliciano, US Customs and Border Protection
- Senior Police Officer Lewis Andrew Traylor, Austin Police Dept
- Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate, US Customs and Border Protection
- Corrections Officer James Nathaniel Henry, Hays County Sheriff’s Office
- Chief Roland Asebedo, Denton County Emergency Services
- Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey, Houston Police Dept
- Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins, Harris County Constable’s Office – Pct 4
- Officer Mitchell Rector, Oakwood Police Dept
- Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys, Jr., Kingsville Police Dept
- Police Officer Richard Lee Houston, II, Mesquite Police Dept
For more information about the ceremony, visit the ceremony’s website.