AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement recently released details regarding the upcoming Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in Austin, an event that aims to honor officers who have died in the line of duty, including an officer from Sunray.

According to a news release, this year’s event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 1 on the grounds of the Texas State Capitol, located at 1100 Congress Ave. in Austin. The event will begin with a law enforcement procession along Congress Ave. at 6 p.m. which will lead to the south entrance of the Capitol grounds. The ceremony will take place at the Memorial Monument and will conclude with a candlelight vigil.

During the event, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will speak, presenting medals and resolutions to the surviving family members of the officers being honored. According to the release, some of the officers being honored include Patrick Sloan with the Sunray Police Department as well as Sergeant Joshua Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Other law enforcement officials from around the state, elected officials as well as friends and families of the officers being honored, are expected to be in attendance for the event. The other officers being honored during the ceremony include:

K9 Patrol Officer Jose Humberto Meza, Burnet Police Dept

Deputy Timothy P. De La Fuente, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Corrections Officer V Thomas Adedayo Ogungbire, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Sergeant Dale E. Multer, Travis County Constables Office – Precinct 5

Juvenile Corrections Officer Sean Rahina Wilson, Texas Juvenile Justice Dept

Parole Officer IV Joseph William Lange, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Corrections Officer V Kenneth Wayne Harbin, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Lieutenant Bobby Almager, Corpus Christi International Airport Public Safety Division

Border Patrol Agent Enrique J. Rositas Jr., US Customs and Border Protection

Border Patrol Agent Roel De La Fuente, US Customs and Border Protection

Border Patrol Agent Agustin Aguilar Jr., US Customs and Border Protection

Corrections Officer V Eric T. Johnson, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Border Patrol Agent Marco A. Gonzales, US Customs and Border Protection

Corrections Officer IV Lebouath Boua, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Corrections Officer V Elizabeth Jones, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Corrections Officer V Herbert J. Garcia, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Officer Lucas G. Saucedo, US Customs and Border Protection

Police Officer Jorge Cabrera, Mission Police Dept

Corporal Charles Edward Holt III, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

Corrections Officer Susan A. Roberts, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Christopher A. “Koogle” Smith, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Jose Antonio “Tony” Buso Sr., Alamo Colleges Police Dept.

Corrections Officer Donald E. Parker, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Police Recruit Andrew P. Sockwell, Plano Police Dept

Officer Domingo Jasso III, US Customs and Border Protection

Corrections Officer Rodrick Rodgers, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Air Interdiction Agent Christopher Doyle Carney, US CBP-Air & Marine Operations

Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal Jr., Houston Police Dept

Detention Officer Joseph Quillen, Collin County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Jose A. Santana, US Customs and Border Protection

Officer Richard Rios, US Customs and Border Protection

Corrections Officer V Timothy Beggs, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Officer Andrew R. Bouchard, US Customs and Border Protection

Security Control Specialist Jerry Jones, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant David Lynn Schmidt, Seagoville Police Dept

Corrections Officer V Phillp Holbert, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Parole Officer I Brenda LaFaso, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Officer Troy Allen Adkins, US Customs and Border Protection

Sergeant Randall L. Sims, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Lieutenant Treva Preston, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Special Agent Robert Allan Mayer, Jr., US Customs and Border Protection

Police Officer Mitchell Aaron Penton, Dallas Police Dept

Major Esteban Ramirez, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Carlos C. Mendoza, US Customs and Border Protection

Corrections Officer Luis Arturo Hernandez, Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

Trooper Chad Walker, Texas Dept of Public Safety

Border Patrol Agent Freddie Vasquez, US Customs and Border Protection

Sergeant Stephen George Jones, Concho County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Alexander Leonard, Concho County Sheriff’s Office

Border Patrol Agent Juan Manuel Urrutia, US Customs and Border Protection

Border Patrol Agent Edgardo Acosta-Feliciano, US Customs and Border Protection

Senior Police Officer Lewis Andrew Traylor, Austin Police Dept

Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate, US Customs and Border Protection

Corrections Officer James Nathaniel Henry, Hays County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Roland Asebedo, Denton County Emergency Services

Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey, Houston Police Dept

Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins, Harris County Constable’s Office – Pct 4

Officer Mitchell Rector, Oakwood Police Dept

Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys, Jr., Kingsville Police Dept

Police Officer Richard Lee Houston, II, Mesquite Police Dept

For more information about the ceremony, visit the ceremony’s website.