SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunray Lions Club is gearing up to light up the community streets for the holidays with its 3rd annual Christmas Lights Parade.

According to a Facebook post by Kelby Sharp, the parade will start on 3rd and Main Street and end at the Fire Department, with Santa Clause present at the fire station ready to take pictures with the kids.

In addition, the parade will support the Sunray Police Department and the Fire Department, according to the post.