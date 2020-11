Sunray ISD extending Thanksgiving break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, our hospitals are facing the challenges of staffing, supplies, and space.

In terms of staffing, at Northwest Texas Hospital, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis stated they have 128 COVID-19 patients, but 129 staff in quarantine. Additionally, they had more than 40 call-ins this morning from people who were feeling ill or concerned.