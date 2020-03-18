Sunray ISD closing campuses until April 1st due to COVID-19

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunray ISD announced through Facebook today, March 17, that they will be closing their campuses until April 1, 2020, due to COVID-19.
Sunray’s Superintendent, Marshall Harrison, made that decision today and shared a video via Facebook talking about the closing saying, “Sunray ISD will be closing till April the 1st, and we will be doing remote learning and different things like that.”
You can watch that full video below
