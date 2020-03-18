Sunray ISD closing campuses until April 1st due to COVID-19

Breaking News
by: David Davis

SUNRAY,  Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —  Sunray ISD announced through Facebook today, March 17, that they will be closing their campuses until April 1, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Sunray’s Superintendent, Marshall Harrison, made that decision today and shared a video via Facebook talking about the closing saying, “Sunray ISD will be closing till April the 1st, and we will be doing remote learning and different things like that.”

