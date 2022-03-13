AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As kids get out of school for spring break, some students will be missing out on nutritious meals that are provided to them by the schools. That’s where Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi-Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food steps in.

It was a Sunday Funday over at Bones Hooks Park as Brown kicked off his annual spring break lunches and provided information to parents that attended as well as fun and food.

Brown said he has been doing this for over a decade and he said he is a vessel for helping those in the community.

“I’m not a rich man, there is no way I could pull off any of this stuff that I do without the love and support of the community. I feel good that I’m able to pool all of these resources together and do something for the kids,” said Brown.

Throughout the week of spring break, Brown will be serving free lunches for the kids at Bones Hooks Park starting at 11 A.M., volunteers will also have lunches at other neighborhood parks around the same time, daily.

“We will be hitting probably eight other neighborhood parks including Eastridge, Mesa Verde, Hamlet, San Jacinto/Sam Houston area, Margaret Wills, Will Rogers, Emerson, Mary Hazelriggs is not a school park, but it is a small neighborhood that I know there is a great need and we are going to be hitting that area too,” added Brown.

This will continue all the way to Sunday the 20th with another Sunday Funday.

Brown said the lunches are more than that, as they put up to ten items in the lunch bags and he said they even include breakfast items in the sack lunches.

Brown hopes through these actions he can inspire someone else to help better the community.

“A lot of these kids are going to grow up and they are going to know me, they are going to know my daughter, they are going to know about our restaurant and we just become family in a sense that way and these kids can trust my advice later on in life, and maybe they’ll be someone in the community that does things for others,” said Brown.

Brown said during the pandemic, they were able to give out more than 100,000 lunches to kids in the Amarillo area.