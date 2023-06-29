AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hanging at the pool, grillin’ and chillin’, and hiking are all synonymous with summertime as the Fourth of July holiday is right around the corner and it’s bringing plenty of fireworks with it.

But if you plan on popping fireworks, there are some precautions you need to take beforehand.

“Make sure that you’re in an area that number one isn’t at risk of fire,” said Brian Kendall, M.D., an Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “So you want to have an area that either has nothing but dirt, or at least not covered in dry grass or any things. You also want to make sure that you have some sort of fire retardant available.

Keep in mind, fireworks are illegal inside the Amarillo city limits and Dr. Kendall reminded the public to ensure you have a safe way of escape in case a fire starts.

“Have a designated person who’s lighting those fireworks and all kids and all other adults are standing far back and not getting, you know in the way of a potential accident there,” Kendall said.

Another thing, don’t change or alter fireworks.

“I’ve seen a lot of facial injuries and hand injuries because people are tampering with fireworks and not using them in the way that they were made to be used,” Kendall said. “And the most common one we see is burns to the hands, you can also lose fingers, lose ears lose nose, lose eyes, you can have significant facial burns, which can lead to difficulty breathing.”

Maybe fireworks aren’t your thing but you still want to be outdoors.

“One major issue people come in complaining of is aging skin,” said Dr. Whitney Dowd, a Nurse Practitioner, and owner of Dowd Beauty and Wellness.

Dr. Dowd told us skin protection should be a top priority.

“When you’re out in the sun, getting those rays, over time will make your skin look older. And i mean, even if it’s just like riding in the car, walking from the building to the car, or wherever you’re going, just those short periods of time, the sun can damage your skin,” Dowd said.

A reminder to protect yourself and those around you for a safe and sizzling summer.