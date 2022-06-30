Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library (APL) has it’s Summer Reading Club program called “Amarillo Reads” starting up again for the month of July. Head on over to the library to get signed up before July 1 to have the full time this month to earn your final prize. Stacy Clopton, Coordinator of PR and Programing at APL, tells us how we can participate this month.

Clopton stated, “There are two parts to Amarillo reads in the summer. One is that we have all kinds of fun programs and activities you can participate in for all ages, adults as well as children. The second part of the program is that if you read at least 15 minutes a day for 30 days, you get a prize for kids, that prize is a brand new book that they get to take home and write their name in and keep forever. For adults, you get a voucher for a free bag of books at the Friends of the Amarillo public library book sale.”

There is also Amacon to look forward to on Aug 6 and 7. It is Amarillo’s is original pop culture convention sponsored by friends of the Amarillo Public Library. Admission wristbands will start selling later this July. For more information, visit their website.