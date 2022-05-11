AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For visitors and Amarillo natives alike, the arrival of summer brings the promise of warm weather and spare time to use on a wide range of activities, events, and attractions.
Here’s a look at a few options for how to spend a summer day in Amarillo.
Attractions and Landmarks
- 2nd Amendment Cowboy
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Cadillac Ranch
- Ozymandias on the Plains
- Palo Duro Canyon
- The Helium Monument
- The Floating Mesa
- Wonderland Amusement Park
Museums and Educational Entertainment
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument
- Amarillo Railroad Museum
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- The Amarillo Zoo
- Bill’s Backyard Classics
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Jack Sisemore RV Museum
- Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
- Texas Air & Space Museum
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial
- Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
Popular Venues – Sports, Music, and More
- Amarillo Civic Center Complex
- Amarillo Little Theatre, Inc.
- Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
- Hodgetown Stadium
Other Areas and Experiences
- The 6th Street Historic District on Route 66
- ‘Collect’ a Herd of High Plains Horses
- Downtown Amarillo
- The Harrington House
- Lake Meredith
- Tascosa Drive-in Theater
Community Events Calendar
For those aiming to spend a day at a venue or to support a local business or organization, MyHighPlains.com hosts a live-updating Amarillo Events Calendar.