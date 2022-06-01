AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller recently announced a variety of Texas Summer Meals Programs which will provide healthy meals across Texas this summer.

Provided by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), the commissioner detailed that TDA partnered with food banks and other nonprofit organizations that will “serve federally funded meals at no cost to children and eligible people with disabilities.”

“TDA and our valued partners are helping Texas families ensure children have the good nutrition they need for an active, healthy summer,” Commissioner Miller said. “We want children to stay sharp and energized all summer, so they return to school ready to continue working toward a successful future.”

Commissioner Miller said that Texas families can use one of the following ways to find a meal site in your area:

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 for meal information

Visit summerfood.org website to access interactive meal site map

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator in English or Spanish.

In addition, Miller stated that TDA partners will serve meals at sites in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program.

For more information on the Summer Meal Programs across Texas call TDA’s Food and Nutrition Division at 877-839-6325.