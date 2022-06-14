AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— June 14 is Flag Day. The holiday was created in recognition of the establishment of the U.S. Army back in 1775.

There are many holidays during the summer in the United States. Some major holidays include Memorial Day, D-Day, and the Fourth of July. Each holiday is different from each other and highlight important moments throughout our nation’s history.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day is observed to remember all the U.S. military personnel that have died in the line of duty. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. The first observance of Memorial Day was on May 30 of 1868, which was called Decoration Day. Official recognition spread among the sates from1873-1890. In 1971 Congress standardized the holiday as Memorial Day.

D-Day

On June 6, 1944, The United States landed on the beaches of Normandy during WWII. It was the largest seaborne operation in history. The holiday is observed in recognition of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to end the war on the Eastern Front.

Flag Day

The U.S. Army was formed on June 14, 1775. The Army is the oldest branch of the military. According to the Panhandle Plains Ware Memorial Center, today the Army has 486,490 active duty soldiers, 337, 525 national Guard soldiers, and 184,358 reserve soldiers. The first Flag Day celebration was on June 14, 1777. In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson declared Flag Day a national holiday. The American Flag was adopted as the national symbol of America.

Some of the most common rules for the American Flag (PPWMC)

The flag is flown only sunrise to sunset, unless illuminated at night.

An all-weather flag may be flown in inclement weather.

In a procession with other flags, the U. S. flag should be in front center of the other flags, or if in one line, on the U. S. flag’s own right.

When several flags are displayed, the U. S. flag is always in the center and higher than the others when on a staff. The U. S. flag is hoisted first and taken down last. If flags are at the same height, no flag is placed to the U. S. flag’s right.

Fourth of July

Independence Day is celebrated on the Fourth of July. It is a feudal holiday commemorating the United States’ independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. Independence Day is celebrated with fireworks, parades, barbecues and other patriotic displays.