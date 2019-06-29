Summer Fireworks Extravaganza Preview

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Chamber of Commerce is hosting their third annual Summer Fireworks Extravaganza Saturday night.

The event is expected to draw in a large crowd.

“You can’t celebrate our independence Day enough,” Jason Harrison, Executive Vice President for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, stated.

With around 21 vendors, the free live music downtown will be celebrating Independence Day in a big way.

“Those food vendors will be set up and ready to go around 4:00,” Harrison said.

The event is not just a firework show but also a way to bring people together to enjoy downtown.

“We just have a lot of stuff we also have a ton of restaurants downtown here that are going to be doing specials that are going to be having things going on,” Harrison explained.

There will also be a baseball game on Saturday.

The Sod Poodles were originally set to start at seven but to try to coordinate with the fireworks show they will now be starting at 6.

To allow people to enjoy the event safely roads will be closed

“There will be a blocked area from 5th to 8th and from Taylor to pierce, that’s the footprint,” Harrison said.

Event coordinators said the sooner you can get there the better and the more fun the family can have.

The event will not be on the fourth of July simply because the chamber said they did not want to interfere with other celebrations being held at local restaurants or even parties being people are holding at home.

The Amarillo National Bank stage will be featuring the local band Monarch. Another live entertainment act will be DJ Spade, who will be playing on the Happy State Bank Stage.

For adults over age 21, they can enjoy a drink at Joe’s Beer Garden, and since it is a Saturday there will also be free parking.