Summer Fireworks Extravaganza held in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce held its Summer Fireworks Extravaganza Saturday, June 29.

The free fireworks display was also accompanied by vendors and live entertainment.

People walked through the streets of downtown to take part in an early Independence Day celebration.

One first-timer at the event was also participating as a vendor, expected the best as a participant and spectator.

“A lot of making connections with our communities, selling cakes, and just a whole lot of fun,” Julie Doty, the owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Amarillo, stated.

Even though it is not the Fourth of July yet, some said they are still showing off their red, white and blue.

“We have a patriotic version of our cake with a waving flag,” Doty said.

Veterans of the fireworks show say seeing and serving new faces is one of the best parts.

“I love seeing different crowds and seeing different vendors, the kids, I love the kids,” Tosha Hayes, owner of Tosha’s Treats, stated.

Most participants are from Amarillo but there are people visiting from all over the High Plains.

The main attraction is the fireworks.

“Later in the day, this whole place will be booming. They have a real kick butt light show every year,” Hayes said.

The light show will last approximately 30 minutes but participants say it will leave memories for a lifetime.

There was some confusion as to why the event was not held on the Fourth of July, this was because the Chamber said they did not want to interfere with other celebrations being held at local restaurants or parties at home.

The other event that were happening in downtown, the Sod Poodles game and the Center City Market, all coordinated to start and end at different times so that the big fireworks display was not interrupted.