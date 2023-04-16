AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is beginning in a little over a month and many parents might be wondering how they can keep their children entertained during the warmer months.

Places like the Amarillo Zoo and the Amarillo Police Department have summer camps for children but there are also a few that are providing summer events.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens will join in on the summer activities with its weekly “Music in the Gardens”. The event will take place every Thursday and offer live music and food trucks. It will begin on June 1st and run until the end of August.

“We are a beautiful place to be. You can come and bring a picnic, enjoy a food truck, bring your own drinks, and just enjoy just sitting on the grass and listening to live music. So, I think it’s really important for us to have that outdoor activity as a family or as a date or what have you in our area.”

Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian Youth Theater is also providing another way to keep children entertained with its summer show.

“Our summer shows are from June to July. Our first show will be on the fourth of June, on a Saturday. That is called the song of the eagle,” said head maiden Hailey Munoz.

The Head Chief and Head Maiden of Kwahadi Youth Theater talked about what they hope the audience takes away from watching their dance.

“I want them to take away that there are still people that are doing these dances and their heritage is still around,” said Munoz.

“I want them to see how much fun we have. It’s not just natives doing this it’s more than what we do. There is so much more we do in the background. It’s a lot of practice but it’s fun,” said Head Chief Marco Escalante.

Kwahadi Youth Theater is also currently recruiting dancers for their summer show, for all of the children that prefer being on the stage rather than watching the stage. Children aged 11 through 18 that are interested in being in the show can join the youth theater practices on any Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Amarillo Police Department will have its “Cpl. Lisa Cherry Summer Camp”, starting the first week of summer for 6th and 7th graders. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the police department while enjoying outdoor activities such as horseback riding.