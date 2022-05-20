AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For our upcoming summer months, climate trends keep us dry and below average in terms of rainfall. Meteorologist in charge at the Amarillo National Weather Service, Michael Gittinger, tells us why these conditions are in place and what more can we expect for this summer.

According to Gittinger, “”We’re currently remaining in a La Nina, as far as the ENSO cycle goes, and generally that is not good for rainfall here, we’ve been off and on in La Nina for the last few years where we’ve been below normal. And in the summertime, when we’re in La Nina, it tends to keep the monsoon moisture where we get a lot of our moisture from for rainfall in the summer, more focused to the west of us more in Arizona and parts of New Mexico.”

Gittinger states that we could still see localized “green-ups” here in the panhandle with the ongoing passage of thunderstorms through these next few months. If so, this would keep the fire threat minimalized.