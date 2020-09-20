Sugar’s Concession serves fair food with no fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair may not be happening this year, but there is still some fair food available here in Amarillo through next Sunday.

Sugar’s concession has been a vendor at the Tri-State Fair for 36 years.

After the fair was canceled in July, along with others across the nation, Allison Brown, Co-Owner of Sugar’s Concession, said they needed to do something to help keep her business afloat.

“When we got word that they were going to cancel with all the other fairs, we begin to panic, and I said let’s just follow our route. Let’s just do our normal route,” said Brown.

Brown said Christian Heritage Church has been a major help with the booth and getting people the fair food they’ve been missing.

“Everybody in our trailer goes to this church, so do I need to say anything else. They are all members here and they all have been a great support system, there have been a few tears and have been ‘you got this, you got this,'” said Brown.

We caught up with customers waiting to their fair food fix.

“I think them being out here and giving people like us an opportunity to enjoy fair food and help them out too,” said Reno Arenas.

Brown said doing their normal route they would normally do for a fair, they were able to make it through the hardships.

“We’re not going to lose any trailers. We did it. We’re pretty proud. Family business, we saved it,” said Brown.

Sugar’s Concessions will be open Monday at 11 AM until 2 PM for lunch and 5 PM until 9 PM for dinner.

Sugar’s concessions is accepting both card and cash for those wanting to get a sweet treat.

