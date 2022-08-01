AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Altice USA announced on Monday that Suddenlink has rebranded to become Optimum, which brings the company’s telecommunications products and services together under one brand.

Altice added that the new nationwide brand campaign for Optimum “Get Closer, Go Farther” was unveiled to customers.

“Get closer and go farther. That’s our Optimum brand promise and what we aim to deliver to our customers through our connectivity services and experiences we offer,” said Matt Grover, Executive Vice President of Consumer and Business Services, Optimum. “We are thrilled to launch this new campaign and officially bring our Suddenlink products and services under the Optimum brand, uniting our telecommunications division under one name, one voice, and one promise to customers to deliver the very best internet, TV, and mobile service to them every day.”

The company will begin to unify properties and assets to Optimum such as vehicles, stores, websites, uniforms, and more with Altice noting that campaign services will include:

The acceleration of the 100% Optimum Fiber Internet Network, recently reaching the milestone of 100,000 Fiber customers;

The launch of Optimum 2 Gig and 5 Gig Fiber Internet, which delivers the fastest fiber internet speeds in the New York tri-state area;

Removing data caps on all Suddenlink internet plans as part of the transition to Optimum;

Elevating the customer experience through enhanced support, including opening nearly 20 new state-of-the-art Optimum retail stores across the country in recent months;

The Optimum Mobile service, recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

For more information on the new campaign and services visit the Optimum website.