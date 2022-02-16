AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Suddenlink, operated by Altice USA, announced it is planning to build a 100% fiber broadband network in the Amarillo area.

The company said this plan is part of its multi-year initiative to deploy full-fiber services in the Suddenlink footprint and expects to invest more than $500 million in Texas over the next four years. The company continued saying it expects to begin fiber expansion in mid-2022.

“As a long-time broadband and connectivity provider in Amarillo, we are proud to announce plans to invest further in the area by building a 100% full-fiber broadband network to reach the homes and businesses we serve throughout the region,” said Matt Marino, Executive Vice President of Consumer Services for Altice USA / Suddenlink. “We look forward to breaking ground on the network this year and, in the meantime, continue to offer our local customers in Amarillo our premier 1 Gigabit broadband service.”

In addition to the fiber expansion, Suddenlink said it will open a second retail store in Amarillo later this year. More information can be found here.