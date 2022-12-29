A mother dog and her puppy in the care of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2022 has been a big year for the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society and despite several setbacks, they are continuing to rescue animals in need.

After being housed at the City of Amarillo animal shelter since the 70s, APHS moved into its own location in August of 2022. Now, in their new foster-based location, they are continuing their mission of getting animals into loving homes through local adoptions and rescue transports.

Cynthia Clark, APHS director of operations, said the non-profit faced several barriers last year.

“We had the the distemper and the panleuk (panleukopenia virus) outbreak there at the shelter, which really slowed things down and then of course, post-COVID, everybody’s still trying to figure out how to do everything,” Clark said.

The non-profit animal rescue organization moved to its own location over the summer, but first they had to get an A/C and heating unit installed.

“So, the first couple of months were very slow, if not stopped operations completely,” Clark said. “But we’ve got our heat and air in and we’re here. We’ve got everything we need.”

Despite the challenges, it has been a successful year for APHS. Clark said they have taken more than 2,000 animals into the program since January.

“We’re still running our transports that we did and we’re still pulling from the city shelter, Plainview, and helping our community as we’re able,” she continued. “We’ve sent 2,204 out, whether it be through adoption or transport to our rescue partners in other states.”

However, without access to kennels like they had at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare, they cannot house as many animals. Clark said they currently have 144 animals in their foster program and they need more help.

“We’re hoping to expand our foster program so that we can continue to help more animals, as well as get back into fundraising,” Clark said. “We haven’t really had a big fundraiser since before COVID. So we’re going to we’re going to try to host some more events get back out into our community and save lives.”

She said they are hosting a “baby shower” on January 21.

“We’re hoping it’ll be like a supply drive and potentially get new fosters as well to help with the oncoming baby season,” Clark added. “We’re going to need a lot of people to help bottle feed and of course, we’ll need kitten and puppy food.”

Clark also noted that because APHS is foster-based, animals cannot be dumped or dropped off at the new location.

Click here to see adoptable animals.