AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas District 13) said that it is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

The news release states that all high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to participate in the contest. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

To enter the contest submit original artwork and the required entry form must be submitted to Jackson’s Amarillo or Wichita Falls office by Friday, April 22, at 5:00 p.m. Submissions can be mailed or dropped off in person during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Rules and regulations can be found here.