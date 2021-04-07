Submissions being accepted for Congressional Art Competition 2021

AMARILLO, Texas — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced submissions for Congressional Art Competition 2021 are now being accepted. The invitation is open to all high school students in Texas’ 13th Congressional District. The winner’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

To submit an entry to the contest, fill out the required entry form and submit it along with the original artwork to Rep. Jackson’s Amarillo or Wichita Falls office. According to Rep. Jackson’s office, the submission deadline is April 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Submissions can be mailed or dropped off in person during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to a news release, artwork must be two-dimensional and an original concept, design, and execution. The weight limit is 15 pounds and artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep.

Rep. Jackson’s office said accepted mediums for the artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (it is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)

Collages: must be two-dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

For more information, including competition rules and procedures, click here.