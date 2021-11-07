Students from across the panhandle show off rodeo skills at Tri-State Region 1 Student Rodeo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cowboys and cowgirls of all different ages and grades from across the panhandle competed for a chance to go to state in the Tri-State Region One Rodeo Saturday.

Over the course of a weekend, local students were able to show off their skills when it came to rodeo, whether it was bull riding, barrels, or calf roping.

The competition is a part of the National High School Rodeo Association, with students striving to make it to that final competition.

Jason Garrett said students not only learn about winning and losing and sportsmanship through the competition but responsibility as well.

“Kids learn lessons here that are going to take them on through the rest of their lives. The real world is going to hand you things you aren’t prepared for. They all learn how to win, they learn how to lose and they build confidence in themselves,” said Garrett.

Students also have to maintain a passing grade to participate and are in charge of putting on the rodeo competitions

Garrett added that younger students often look up to the older student who has been competing a while for tips and for advice.

Makylla Stocker, a sophomore who has been riding in the event since she was younger said it gives her joy when someone asks her for help.

“When people come up and ask me, it makes me want to help them even more,” said Stocker.

Garrett said to these kids, rodeo isn’t a hobby. It’s a passion.

“You can go check with any of these kids and you get to talking to them, this is really what they want to do. They love it. This is what they practice every day for, it doesn’t matter what the weather is like, and like Colton said and we got a young girl that is going to talk about as well, it is what they love. It’s what they want to do,” said Garrett.

Students Saturday were earning points to go towards being in the top 15 to advance to the Tri-State finals in April. The top 10 students competing in that event from each competition will be heading to state, which happens next year.

For junior high, that will be in Gonzales, while the high school state finals take place in Abilene.

Garrett said there are many competing in Saturday’s rodeo that has made it to the national competitions.