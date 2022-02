AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Second-grade students and teachers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Amarillo are putting on a parade of presidents on Friday, Feb. 25, according to the school.

The students will dress up as 28 different presidents and give a speech, with the help of social studies teacher Mr. Houdyshell, who has decorated his entire classroom with presidential history decorations, the school explained.